It's Official: John Fetterman Is Running For Pat Toomey's PA Senate Seat

Published on Monday, 08 February 2021

Well, that didn't take long. After announcing a few weeks ago that he was considering a run, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman must have liked what he heard. He's launching his Senate bid today, making him the first major candidate to enter what will most likely be an all-out battle for the seat left open by Pat Toomey's retirement. Via Politico: The tattooed, 6-foot-8 Democrat, better known for wearing Carhartt and Dickies gear than a suit and tie, has been a media sensation for years. As a former mayor of Braddock, a struggling steel town outside of Pittsburgh, he has been portrayed as the face of the Rust Belt everywhere from CBS’ "Sunday Morning" to "The Colbert Report." Fetterman’s high profile has helped him build a fan base of grassroots donors. He raised more than $1.4 million in the weeks before announcing his candidacy. Fetterman kicked off his Senate campaign by highlighting his support for organized labor, a $15 minimum wage, marijuana legalization and LGBTQ rights. In his launch video, he made an appeal to residents throughout the famously divided state — his motto is “every county, every vote” — and pointed to his efforts to revitalize Braddock.

