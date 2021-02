Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 17

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has put a focus on the need to combat domestic terrorism. What is the FBI doing already, and what more could it do to counter violent extremists?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/08/964537232/how-the-fbi-is-responding-to-the-rise-in-home-grown-extremism