Will California Recall Newsom For Governor Pizzagate?

Politico believes we should be taking the effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom seriously. The campaign to oust Newsom went from unlikely to unavoidable this week as pervasive frustration with Newsom’s pandemic management cut sharply into his approval numbers.... The nation's biggest Democratic vulnerability after a score of blue victories has become an irresistible nightly feature on Fox News.... The deadline to certify is March 17, and the campaign is still operating on a shoestring budget by statewide campaign standards, relying on volunteers and some paid mail to collect the 1.5 million valid signatures they need. ... the campaign had a surprisingly high rate of valid signatures in the last statewide report through early January, hovering around 85 percent. California county registrars have verified about 600,000 signatures so far....

