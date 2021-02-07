The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Campaign Shifted Millions Into His Private Business

The Dictionary defines “Grifter” as “Someone named Donald Trump.” It’s been a few years since I actually looked at a Webster’s, but I’m pretty sure that still holds as a definition—at least since the 1970s. Forbes has a new story about Trump and how he moved millions of dollars from his reelection campaign into his personal account and the Trump Organization. In fact, he was even moving money out of the campaign and into those accounts after he lost the election to Joe Biden.

