'Stupidest Man On The Internet' Suspended By Twitter

After years of peddling dangerous lies, conspiracy theories and hatred from white supremacists, The Gateway Pundit, a.k.a. "the stupidest man on the Internet" has finally been suspended by Twitter. Good riddance to bad trash. Charles Johnson at Little Green Footballs summed things up nicely here: He’s been at it for many years, spreading lies and conspiracy theories and bigotry from white supremacist websites, and helping push it into mainstream conservatism (which they don’t resist very much, of course). In the Trump era, his gutter-level hate site was actually granted White House press credentials, because his deranged, dim-witted, sycophantic writing style appealed to the narcissist in chief. But today the ship of the fabled Stupidest Man on the Internet has run aground. Jim Hoft has joined the Choir Invisible. He is now one of The Deplatformed. Permanently suspended. Where’s Jim? I don’t know, I can’t see him any more. If you use the LGF search tool for “hoft,” you’ll get an idea of how prolific and relentless this weird, twisted guy has been for two decades. And Fox News has picked up dozens of his “BREAKING WOW BOOM” stories, which almost always turn out to be dishonest, or distorted, or completely made up. So long, Jim, you will absolutely not be missed from Twitter. Ain't that the truth?

