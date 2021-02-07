Wyoming Republicans Vote To Censure Liz Cheney

Articles

Several counties in Wyoming and the Republican central committee have already voted to censure Cheney, but now the party says it withhold any funding from her and want money returned for her 2020 election campaign. Some have called for her to be removed from the party. Crazy is as crazy does, I guess. Source: Bloomberg News Representative Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, is facing more headwinds after the GOP in Wyoming voted to formally censure her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. The state Republican Party approved a measure Saturday that called on Cheney to resign, said it plans to withhold any future funding from her, and that she must repay donations state and county Republican Party groups made to her 2020 re-election campaign, the Casper Star Tribune reported. The move came on a voice vote after 11 minutes of debate. Some county parties in Wyoming also called on her to resign.

