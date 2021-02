Articles

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) on Saturday wrote to President Biden urging him to publicly confirm that he will keep the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem after the Senate overwhelmingly signaled support for the location last week."This is not a difficult...

