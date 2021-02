Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 16:48 Hits: 5

The court sided with two churches that said a ban on indoor church services violated their rights to free exercise of religion. But the justices let stand restrictions that cap attendance at 25%.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/06/964822479/supreme-court-rules-against-california-ban-on-in-person-worship-amid-the-pandemi