Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 00:31 Hits: 12

Biden's first address was a conversation with a woman who lost her job during the pandemic. The White House says Biden will use a "variety of forms" in his take on the weekly radio address.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/06/964889898/biden-revives-presidential-tradition-releasing-first-weekly-address