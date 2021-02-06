Capitol Hill Rioter Who Stole A Bottle Of Wine And Senate Book, Had 'No Regrets', Now Charged

Articles

The Keene, New Hampshire man now faces some serious charges, including unlawful entry of a government property, theft, and violent entry and disorderly conduct. When asked why he decided to go inside, he responded, “I had to see it.” Source: NBC Boston, Jan 9 interview A New Hampshire man who attended a Trump rally in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, then swept with a mob into the Capitol building, described drinking wine amid the melee and said he has no regrets. Jason Riddle, of Keene, New Hampshire, says he is a military veteran and a proud supporter of President Donald Trump. Their shared belief that the election results were wrong is why he decided to make the trip to D.C. and protest. “He’s winning the election when I go to sleep and then I wake up and, somehow, he’s magically losing now?” Riddle told NBC10 Boston in a Zoom interview Friday. Asked if he had any regrets, Riddle said in this January 9th interview, "no." Riddle said he never expected things to turn violent at the Capitol. “They just broke into the building. I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Riddle said. He took videos outside the Capitol Building and then, he said, followed the mob inside.

