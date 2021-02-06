Biden Saves Lives: Significant Increase Of Refugees Allowed In US

Articles

Human rights organizations welcomed President Joe Biden's executive order Thursday significantly raising the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country. "It's going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that's precisely what we're going to do," Biden said Thursday. Former President Donald Trump—whose administration was marked by xenophobic policies—set the ceiling for refugee admissions at a record low 15,000, a move that elicited fierce criticism from rights groups. Biden announced his intention to raise the cap to 125,000, called for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) to "be rebuilt and expanded," revoked Trump's orders blocking refugee resettlement, and directed federal agencies to look into climate-related impacts on refugees and displacement. According to Manar Waheed, senior legislative and advocacy counsel for the ACLU, the order reflects "a marked and promising shift from the Trump administration's callous disregard for human life and hatred for refugees—most of whom are Black and Brown immigrants, including Muslims." "However," Waheed added, "we know that for this announcement to be fully realized, there is a lot of work to do."

