'Mainer Arrested For Role In Capitol Riot Described As Racist But Not Violent Toward Government '

Sure, Kyle Fitzsimons hated immigrants and moved to Maine a few years ago to escape "multi-cultural hell holes," but he wasn't violent, just your typical "patriotic" racist Trump supporter. I guess that's the state of things in 2021, normalizing racists because of Trump. And if you're wondering about the blood, Fitzsimons grabbed a police officer and was batoned, receiving six stitches for his "non-violent" protest. Source: Bangor Daily News Kyle Fitzsimons held racist beliefs and was vocal about his political views, but never expressed a desire to be violent toward government or the police, according to two people who provided the FBI with information about the first Maine resident charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. He also told state lawmakers in 2018 that he had moved to Maine to escape “multi-cultural hell holes” and that they were doing nothing as immigrants moved to the region and were “killing off yankee New England culture,” according to a press report from the time.

