Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 21:43 Hits: 2

In China, workers go first. At a Moscow clinic, every time slot is available. And some New Zealanders think they could do without. A regular check-in on the state of the world’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/05/vaccine-rollout-dispatches-pandemic-end-postcards/