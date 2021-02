Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 21:31 Hits: 2

The wife of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has filed a criminal complaint against the organizer of a protest outside of their home in Virginia last month. Erin Hawley filed the complaint against Patrick Young, an activist and part of the group...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537583-hawleys-wife-files-complaint-against-organizer-of-protest-outside-couples-home