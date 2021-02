Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 00:08 Hits: 10

Biden has called to more than double the federal minimum wage as part of his economic relief plan.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2021/02/05/964646837/biden-doesnt-think-15-federal-minimum-wage-hike-will-survive-covid-19-relief-bil