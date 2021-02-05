The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twice-impeached (and Putin's favorite American) former president Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA. It's hard to imagine Trump ever even belonged to a union, because usually that requires payment of dues, and we know his track record on paying his bills. Apparently he did belong, though, because SAG-AFTRA was in the process of holding disciplinary hearings to revoke his membership, not due to non-payment of dues, but due to the slightly more egregious matter of criminal incitement of insurrection against the United States Congress. Not one to be humiliated, Trump broke up with SAG-AFTRA first, declaring on very official-looking stationery that he is cancelling his membership. Trump's pouty SAG-AFTRA letter Image from: SAG-AFTRA Oh, no. Whatever will SAG-AFTRA do? They said, "Thank you."

