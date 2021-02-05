More Voting Machine Lawsuits Against Fox News!

Articles

Smartmatic voter tech company filed a 285-page, $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Mind you, this is not the first lawsuit against some of these folks. Dominion is already suing Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion. Rudy Giuliani is also being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion. Well, now it looks like many other are getting caught up in the net and it is not going to go well for them. The lawsuit starts off with one of my favorite introductions of any court filing, possibly ever: 1. The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable. 2. Defendants have always known these facts. They knew Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. election. They knew the election was not stolen. They knew the election was not rigged or fixed. They knew these truths just as they knew the Earth is round and two plus two equals four.

