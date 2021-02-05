Maddow Reads Greene's 'Jewish Space Laser Post' Out Loud

Articles

Turn your ears on for Rachel Maddow from Thursday. The MSNBC host took time out of her show to point out that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar, and that she lied to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. That should have been THE opportunity for McCarthy to oust the Georgia so-called Congresswoman. Rachel Maddow reads from the Facebook post in which Marjorie Taylor Greene explained her conspiracy theory of wealthy Jews using space lasers to set California wildfires, a theory she told GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy she didn't know anything about. https://t.co/KcEdZErEUX — Jon Cooper ???????? (@joncoopertweets) February 5, 2021 Hearing Maddow read the insane conspiracy theories on Facebook gives it a whole new dimension. Marjorie Taylor Greene is more than a Qanon gun nut conspiracy theorist. She's also a liar.

