Friday News Dump: Someone Is Rebranding Himself As The 45th President, And Other News

Last night, Rachel Maddow pointed out that Trump is refusing to let anyone around him refer to him as the "former" president, and is even using letterhead referring to him as the 45th president. She wonders if he's convinced he's still president, and describes the particular problem this presents for the impeachment defense -- which is grounded in the argument that you can't impeach a former president. Ha, ha! ***************************************************** CONVICT TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/1vsayRULaq — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 5, 2021 In the Oval with Democrats, President Biden comments on the grim jobs report, saying at this rate it would take "10 years before we get to full employment. That's not hyperbole. That's a fact." "We can't do too much here. We can do too little. We can do too little and sputter."

