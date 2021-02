Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

As the GOP split reverberates across the U.S., the head of one Colorado county Republican Party insinuates that COVID-19 is a hoax, calls on militia group for security and faces calls to resign.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/05/964300698/gop-divide-not-just-a-d-c-drama-post-trump-reckoning-splits-colorado-county