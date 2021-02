Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

Former President Trump obsessed with the Fulton County elections department, which covers Atlanta. His conspiracy theories and lies led to violent threats and intimidation of the department's workers.

(Image credit: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/05/963828783/you-better-run-after-trumps-false-attacks-election-workers-faced-threats