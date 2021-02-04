Politics Podcast: What Could The GOP’s Future Look Like?

Articles

Thursday, 04 February 2021

In the four years since former President Trump took office, the Republican Party has lost the House, Senate and White House. Its leaders have stoked wild conspiracy theories, spurring a group of supporters to commit violence at the Capitol. Now, factions of the party are fighting amongst themselves as they try to decide the best path forward. So, what should the GOP do to sway voters in its direction, and will it address the extremists and conspiracy theorists within its ranks?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke discusses these questions with pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and writers Ramesh Ponnuru and Henry Olsen, who have all spent their careers in Republican politics and conservative thought.

