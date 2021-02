Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 01:17 Hits: 2

The House will have to approve a budget resolution that paves the way for Democrats to pass a coronavirus relief bill without GOP support for a second time this week. The House initially passed its budget resolution on Wednesday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537471-house-will-have-to-vote-on-budget-second-time-as-gop-notches-wins