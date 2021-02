Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 00:15 Hits: 10

The House voted to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the Education and Budget committees following controversial statements citing conspiracy theories prior to her election win.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/04/964252924/house-votes-to-remove-gop-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-from-2-committees