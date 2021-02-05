It's The GQP Party Now...

Articles

Progressive critics are denouncing House Republicans over the caucus' failure to discipline freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a closed-door meeting Wednesday night in which the QAnon-backing lawmaker—who has spewed bigoted conspiracy theories, openly harassed gun massacre survivors, and promoted violence against lawmakers—was allowed to keep her committee assignments. In response to the reported standing ovation the Georgia Republican received and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's refusal to take action against Greene, Democrats have proclaimed the GOP is now officially the party of QAnon ahead of a scheduled House floor vote Thursday afternoon on a resolution to remove the congresswoman from her seat on the Education and Labor Committee and other assignments.

