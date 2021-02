Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

Senators are preparing for a chaotic, potentially all-night session as Democrats race to lay the groundwork for passing coronavirus relief legislation.The Senate is expected to pass a budget resolution by the end of the week that will allow...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537267-senate-braces-for-chaotic-session-as-democrats-pursue-coronavirus-bill