Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:18 Hits: 5

Former aides to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign are moving into top positions in his Senate office as he begins his new role as Budget Committee chair, according to a person familiar with the moves.Sanders’s current chief of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/537320-sanders-replacing-top-staffers-with-campaign-aides