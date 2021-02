Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

With intense scrutiny over her barrier-breaking new position, Vice President Harris is sticking to low-key public appearances, advising President Biden behind the scenes and supporting his agenda.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/04/963737286/in-historic-vice-presidency-harris-starts-off-with-a-traditional-approach