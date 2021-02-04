Chris Hayes Pleads With Tim Kaine: 'Just Give Everybody A Check!'

Articles

The Biden administration says it's open to putting income limits on who gets stimulus checks, and Chris Hayes argued to Sen. Tim Kaine that it's a bad idea. "There's been a lot of focus on direct cash relief, partly because it was a big part of the campaign down the stretch in Georgia that won the majority. I want to play you something that the press secretary Jen Psaki said today about considerations in negotiations that I think are happening within the Democratic party about paring back eligibility on those checks. Take a listen," he said. REPORTER: Today, the president talked about better targeting the stimulus checks. I wonder if you could just explain what he meant by that and what might be under consideration. PSAKI: Further targeting means not the size of the check. It means the income level of people who receive the check. and that's something that has been under discussion. There hasn't been a discussion, but he's open to having that discussion. "Here's my pitch to you, senator. Then I'll shut up. Don't do this, A. B, if you have to do it, and you need 50 votes, so whatever, just give people checks and tax it back next year, if they had a good year and didn't need it. This idea that you're going to means test all 2019 income, which does not capture the need, please don't do this. Okay. You respond. I'll shut up now," Hayes said. Kaine pushed back.

