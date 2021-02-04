Differing Views on Trump Reflect Republican Party ‘Civil War’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021

The dramatic end to Donald Trump’s presidency and the upcoming impeachment trial is fracturing the Republican Party. As VOA’s Elizabeth Lee finds, not everyone who voted for Trump considers themselves a Republican, and not all Republicans consider themselves Trump supporters.

Camera: Miguel Amaya, Richard Swearinger, Natasha Mozgovaya, Spike Johnson, Michelle Quinn and Roy Kim Producer: Elizabeth Lee

