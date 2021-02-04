The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Differing Views on Trump Reflect Republican Party ‘Civil War’

The dramatic end to Donald Trump’s presidency and the upcoming impeachment trial is fracturing the Republican Party. As VOA’s Elizabeth Lee finds, not everyone who voted for Trump considers themselves a Republican, and not all Republicans consider themselves Trump supporters.
Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/differing-views-trump-reflect-republican-party-civil-war-4567751

