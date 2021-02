Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 22:43 Hits: 12

The former head of the European Central Bank agreed to form a government at the president's request after Giuseppe Conte resigned as prime minister, amid disputes over the handling of the pandemic.

(Image credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963760878/mario-draghi-credited-with-saving-the-euro-tapped-to-form-a-new-government-in-it