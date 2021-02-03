Forced Birther Demands Biden Bow Down To Anti-Choice Catholics

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 23:30 Hits: 12

Owen Jensen, of EWTN Global Catholic Network fixed his forced-birther mouth to ask President Biden's press secretary why Biden wasn't reaching out to "pro"-life Americans. As alleged evidence to back up his nonsense, he cited that "much to the great disappointment of pro-life Americans, he has revoked the Mexico City policy, he has ordered the review of Title X, and issued a statement strongly supporting Roe v. Wade." This was all predicated on his whining about Biden's actions not reflecting his expressed goal of unity. Let me demonstrate why I am not anyone's press secretary. I would have said, "Listen you sanctimonious f*ckwad. Biden supports women, and if you and your ass-backwards *AIRQUOTES* religious *END AIRQUOTES* leaders understood jack sh*t about human sexuality and science, you would know that providing birth control and sex education to young people actually drives the rates of abortions DOWN, whereas banning abortion and access to birth control — especially at the same time, you unbelievable sack of solidified pus — drives abortion rates UP."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/forced-birther-demands-biden-bow-down