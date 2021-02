Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:07 Hits: 2

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s choice to head the Justice Department, could be in Senate limbo for several more weeks as Republicans say they will not agree to process Biden’s nominees during this week’s budget debate or next week’s impeachment...

