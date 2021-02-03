Fox News Host Accuses Jen Psaki Of 'Nefarious' Motives

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 12:01 Hits: 2

Fox News host John Roberts on Tuesday suggested that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had "nefarious" motives because she reportedly tried to research her answers before facing reporters on camera. Roberts hosted a nearly 5-minute on-air discussion with conservative pundit Joe Concha about a Daily Beast report that claimed Psaki had asked reporters for their questions in advance of the briefing. "This idea that the White House is inquiring of reporters what's on their minds and maybe sort of what direction their questions are going in, how much of this do you think is nefarious and how much of this do you think is simply click-bait on the part of the Daily Beast?" Roberts wondered. "This is the way things have always worked," Concha admitted, "in terms of gaggles beforehand with the press secretary. Basically a way to have an informal conversation around where these correspondents' heads are at in terms of topics." But Concha argued that Psaki was wrong to follow the tradition.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/fox-news-host-accuses-jen-psaki-nefarious