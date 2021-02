Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:47 Hits: 5

Senate Democrats took a first step on Tuesday toward passing a coronavirus relief bill — with or without GOP support.The Senate voted 50-49 to proceed to a budget resolution that greenlights passing a separate coronavirus relief bill through...

