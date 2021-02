Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to ease a major financial burden on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) by eliminating a requirement that it fund retirement benefits decades ahead of time.The USPS Fairness Act would do away with a 2006...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537064-bipartisan-group-of-lawmakers-proposes-bill-to-lift-rule-putting-major