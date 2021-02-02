Supreme Court ‘Family’ Should Cast Out Ginni Thomas For This

Articles

Ginni Thomas is apologizing to people -- again -- after blowing up an email listserv of her husband's former clerks. According to The Washington Post, who obtained copies of some of the email exchanges, Thomas wrote a non-apology apology to the list. “I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” Thomas wrote to an email list called "Thomas Clerk World." “My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all," she continued. "And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.” The smallest matters, like backing the overthrow of a democratically elected government, Ginni? By way of explanation, she offered this: “Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country. I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.” I mean...SERIOUSLY? Since when does "preserving liberties" involve storming the heart of democracy and invading the Capitol, driving elected representatives into hiding?

