Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:11 Hits: 7

A group of Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced a resolution condemning white supremacists, while calling on the FBI to conduct an immediate review of the threat posed by domestic terror groups.The resolution, introduced by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D...

