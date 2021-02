Articles

President Biden's measure is tougher than the ethics orders of his two predecessors. Still, some ethics advocates are pushing Biden to go even further.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/02/962950047/bidens-ethics-pledge-is-stringent-some-want-it-to-be-even-stronger