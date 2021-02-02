The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Matt Gaetz Aide Cheered On Insurrectionists As They Overran Capitol Police

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Some clever sleuthing from ProPublica and Gizmodo turned up a post by Joel Valdez, an aide to Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, actively cheering on the protesters at the U.S. Capitol as they overran the police. A video by Valdez was posted to the now-defunct Parler. Because Parler did not scrub metadata from media, precise information such as location and time was included on everything on the site, making things relatively easy for law enforcement and others looking at Parler. And while Gaetz would later try to baselessly blame the riot on Antifa, some have speculated that he was one of the Republicans giving out location information to the rioters, which might explain his aide's enthusiasm. Source: Gizmodo

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/matt-gaetz-aide-cheered-rioters-they

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version