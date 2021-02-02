Suddenly, Moscow Mitch Is Very Concerned About Loony Conspiracy Theories

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:42 Hits: 2

Brave, brave Sir Mitch takes a potshot at wacky Qnut Marjorie Taylor Greene -- when it's far too late to matter. He gets no credit for this latest posturing. While Trump pumped the same crazy ideas into the mainstream, destroying what was left of rational public dialogue, Mitch was strangely silent. Why? Because he was afraid of Trump and his acolytes. Friendly reminder: Mitch McConnell refused to recognize Biden's victory for weeks, cynically calculating it would boost base turnout in the Georgia runoffs.He just voted to kill the impeachment trial.Come on. Condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene is easy for him. No credit here. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 2, 2021 Moscow Mitch knows the dangerous whack jobs are costing his party money -- as in, all the major companies who have suspended donations to the GOP over the denial of election results.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/brave-sir-mitch-takes-shot-marjorie-taylor