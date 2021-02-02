Democrats Are Done Playing GOP 'Reindeer Games'

Articles

Tuesday, 02 February 2021

No fair remembering stuff, Rachel! Monday night Rachel Maddow's A-Block consisted of a history lesson regarding the year 2009. Barack Obama was the new president and there was an urgent need to help our economy recover from the 2008 crash. Republicans "negotiated" the size of the stimulus to the level of "not nearly enough," and then voted against it. Same with healthcare. After adding 200 amendments to the healthcare bill, TWO HUNDRED, Republicans refused to give a single vote to the package, in part because the bill was too long. Maddow then noted that it's a new day in Washington. And the players on the Democratic side are not interested in "reindeer games" from the very bad faith GOP. Chuck Schumer has learned his lesson: He CAN be taught! https://t.co/64nXKEWshe pic.twitter.com/GnsPquk8cM — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) February 1, 2021 Bernie Sanders, yes, that Bernie Sanders, is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. And shock, he seems to have given up on bipartisanship! /snark

