Larry Kudlow, Back At Fox, Doesn't Believe US In Economic Crisis

Larry Kudlow, the embarrassing Trump "economist" who told the nation that COVID19 was "contained" back in March of last year now claims he doesn't believe there is an economic crisis in America. Kudlow was hired back by Fox to host a new show on their "business" network. He pimped his new show on America's Newsroom. Kudlow began by attacking Biden's proposed $15 minimum wage by claiming Blacks and Hispanics will be hurt by it. He then moved on to admitting Mnuchin and his team have no idea WTF they did with the previous stimulus money. "We don't even know how much money has been spent or not spent from the prior packages. That's the odd thing about this there is no accounting, I've seen no numbers...We don't know what's gone to the PPP, small businesses initiative. We don't know how much is out the door on the unemployment assistance. We don't know how much is gone to the states and localities," Kudlow said. Hey Larry, do you know how much your WIFE spent with HER PPP LOAN?

