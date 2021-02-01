Ohio Man Arrested By FBI, Wore Jacket With His Company's Name And Phone Number To Capitol Riot

Articles

The FBI didn't have too much difficulty with this one. From Law & Crime, the FBI report on the incident: The FBI said that it saw Faulkner on a YouTube video kicking in a Capitol window. But before that happened, the defendant was facing away from the camera and his jacket was exposed. This was important because that was a jacket identifying his painting business: Faulkner later said, “I knew I shouldn’t have kicked in the window. I was upset and wasn’t thinking rationally.” No shit. Source: Ohio Capitol Journal An Ohio man who kicked in a reinforced window shutter at the U.S. Capitol during the violent insurrection Jan. 6 was arrested in connection with his role in the raid. Footage from the crowd captures Troy Faulkner, of Whitehall, kicking in a reinforced window shutter that prosecutors say was worth $1000.

