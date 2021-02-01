Politics Podcast: Would Voters Abandon The GOP For A ‘Patriot Party’?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 23:13 Hits: 3

President Biden’s first priority in office is addressing the coronavirus pandemic, and he has asked Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Kaiser Health News’s Anna Maria Barry-Jester joins the crew to compare Biden’s response to the pandemic with that of former President Trump. They also discuss a recent poll showing that if Trump were to start a new “Patriot Party,” it would have significant draw among Republican voters.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/pp-would-voters-abandon-the-gop-for-a-patriot-party/