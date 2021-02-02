How Biden’s Response To The Pandemic Is Different From Trump’s

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Anna Maria Barry-Jester of Kaiser Health News joins the crew to compare President Biden’s response to the pandemic with that of former President Trump. They also discuss a recent poll showing that if Trump were to start a new “Patriot Party,” it would have significant draw among Republican voters.

