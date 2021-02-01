Jared 'Let The Blue States Die' Kushner Gets Dershowitz To Nominate Him For Nobel Prize

Articles

Aww, isn't this nice? Notable toady/shill Alan Dershowitz nominated Jared Kushner (and his aide, Avi Berkowitz) for a Nobel Peace Prize for his so-called Abraham Accords. As we already know, lots of horrible people find someone to nominate them, and this is just another one. Via Reuters: The deals were announced in a four-month span between mid-August and mid-December and were the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years as the region girds for a prolonged confrontation with Iran. Nominating the pair of former deputies to then-President Donald Trump was American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year and said in a Jan. 20 comment in the Wall Street Journal that the Senate should dismiss the article of impeachment against Trump over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol as he is no longer president. In his letter to the Nobel committee, Dershowitz also cited the work of former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer in the normalization deals. He seemed to suggest his nomination could be controversial. Twitter reacts:

