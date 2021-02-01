FBI Intelligence Predicted How Bad The Capitol Hill Attack Was Going To Be

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:43 Hits: 4

This morning, Stephanie Ruhle dug into the newly-released FBI report on the Capitol assault with reporters Kerry Sanders and Carol Leonnig. "These are big developments from the FBI report, it's just a report. What are they going to do about it?" "Such a good question, Stephanie. Because that's really an ongoing and very tense battle in Washington. There are local officials who are looking at the FBI and saying you better be investigating every single one of these people for trespassing and more. The organizers obviously are the focus, and we are told by Department of Justice officials that this will be one of the biggest domestic terrorism investigations in the FBI's history. They're already sending out calls for prosecutors around the country to loan themselves, basically, to Washington to help. So we'll see what happens in the coming days.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/fbi-intelligence-predicted-how-bad-capitol