Trump's New Lawyer Has Bragged About Mob Experience

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 17:32 Hits: 6

Lord Damp Nut has found some ambulance-chasers to represent him at his ground-breaking second impeachment trial, you know after his first legal team quit en masse: “David Schoen, a Georgia-based lawyer who represented the longtime Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr., and Bruce Castor, a former district attorney in Pennsylvania, were announced … Mr. Castor is famous for declining to prosecute the disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby while he was the district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., in 2005. He also served briefly as Pennsylvania’s acting attorney general. OK, so far this scans… but then we hit pay dirt: “Mr. Schoen has represented a wide range of clients, from mobsters to political figures to Mr. Stone. In an interview with The Atlanta Jewish Times in September, Mr. Schoen said of his casework, ‘I represented all sorts of reputed mobster figures: alleged head of Russian mafia in this country, Israeli mafia and two Italian bosses, as well a guy the government claimed was the biggest mafioso in the world.’” Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner! Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

