Fox News 'Cancel Culture' Segment Goes Off The Rails When Jonah Goldberg Blames Trump

Conservative pundit Jonah Goldberg threw a wrench into the works at Fox News on Sunday after he accused network hosts of lying about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Fox News host Howard Kurtz began the segment by asserting that liberals are engaging in "cancel culture" in an effort to silence conservatives. "I have to be honest about this," Goldberg replied. "This is an American problem. There is a vast and thriving right-wing cancel culture. There's a vast and thriving left-wing cancel culture." "President Trump was a huge fan of cancelling people," he continued. "He tried to have me fired from Fox and from National Review because he didn't like what I wrote. This is a problem that we have in America of just widespread intolerance for disagreement." Kurtz pushed back: "He personally tried to have you fired?" Goldberg reminded the Fox News host that Trump "expressed a burning desire to not see me on Fox anymore and he definitely tried to have me fired from National Review." Kurtz responded by complaining that liberals are trying to cancel "certain opinion people" at Fox News.

